The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday, swore in Justice Monica Dogban-Mesem, as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the ceremonial court of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The ceremony followed her Thursday’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari which was preceded by her nomination for the position by the National Judicial Council.

Dongban-Mesem took over from Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 on Friday.

The CJN, who expressed confidence in her abilities, described her as “a seasoned judicial officer” who “has been in the system for a long time.”

The CJN said, “She knows the work very well and she has been doing her job satisfactorily well. It was her working hard that has enticed both the Court of Appeal and the National Judicial Council to uplift her to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal.”

Muhammad also asked her to always consult with her colleagues and pay visits to the court’s divisions in the various parts of the country to be “equipped with information about what happens in those places.”

Eight justices of the Supreme Court joined the CJN to perform the swearing-in ceremony.

They were Justices Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariwoola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amina Augie, Ejembi Eko, Paul Galumje, and Uwani Abba-Aji.

The ceremony which had Justices of the Court of Appeal and heads of other federal courts in attendance was also witnessed by governors Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The 62-year-old Dogban-Mesem, who hails from Plateau State, and is a law graduate of Ahmadu Bello University was appointed a judge of Plateau State High Court in 1993 and later, on transfer became a judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in 1996.

She was elevated to the Court of Appeal bench in 2003.

She was the Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division of the Court of Appeal until her appointment as the Acting President of the court.