The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, has said that in order to ensure quick dispensations of justice, the idea for the creation of more Court of Appeal was adopted.

She said the expansion of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal across Nigeria was aimed at ensuring easy access to justice everywhere.

Bulkachuwa who was speaking in Kano on Monday while commissioning the newly constructed division of the court in the state, said the newly created division of the Appeal Court across the country will curtail the frustrations litigants encounter while trying to exhaust their rights to appeal.

She said the division will reduce cost of appeal, minimize the frustrations occasioned by distance and make all the processes of filing appellate briefs easier and faster.





Bulkachuwa gave assurances that the expansion mission would continue until the court is satisfied that access to justice has been made a routine exercise.

Kano state Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, who also spoke at the occasion, said appeals from Kano and Jigawa states form the bulk of all appeals received at the Kaduna division would be handled there, which hitherto served both states.

Adding that with the Kano division, distance has significantly shrunk and the less privileged will find it easier to pursue their cases beyond the state high courts.

A circular dated 22nd January 2020 indicated that four new divisions of the court have been added in Asaba, Awka, Gombe and Kano.

The same circular said Hon Justice A. D. Yahaya has been posted to serve as the presiding judge in Kano while Hon Justice H. A. Abiru and Hon. Justice A. A. Wambai would also sit on appeal in the division.