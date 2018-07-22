A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, retired Justice Alfa Belgore, has said that the development and progress of Nigeria as a nation rest squarely on the shoulders of legal practitioners, who by virtue of their callings and activities, continue to mould societies.

Belgore, who stated this during his opening remarks at a lecture held at the weekend in Abuja to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Law School Class of 1978, recalled the role played by lawyers like Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others in bringing development to their areas and the nation at large.

He dismissed insinuation that Nigeria had not made any significant progress at all, stating that development in the country may be slow but on course.

He added that Nigeria was destined to be a great nation but the task of bringing this to reality rests on the legal profession.

According to him, “What I’m trying to explain is that this country is very great, we have not got to where we hope to get to, we are still progressing, we are always in a hurry, and we want to do this, we want to do that. This country will still be the greatest country in Africa, one of the best in the world, the United Nations of course has started regarding Nigeria as a great country, and it will continue to remain so.

“But why is Nigeria like this, it is because of the lawyers who did a lot, Chief Awolowo did a lot in politics, so many of them did a lot in politics and Nigeria will get to the top, but to get to the top, it must be done through the law and the burden is on the legal profession.”

Also speaking, a member of the class, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, who noted that law was made by lawyers, implemented and interpreted by them, said it was high time lawyers began to live up to their responsibility of being instrumental to positive development in the country.

He added, “Every lawyer needs to know his responsibility to society, to know that he is chosen specially. How many of us started in 1973/74 in Ife, how many of us graduated, how many of us were called, if God has spared your life to be in a position to advise government you must do it with all your conscience. In this country all lawyers must take their responsibility seriously, we have a duty to take Nigeria seriously.

“When we are thinking of Nigeria, we are to think beyond religion, tribe even profession, but to have Nigeria as a focus with a duty to lifting it up to the next level.”

Another member of the class and a Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal, Enugu division, Justice Helen Moronkeji Ogunwumiju, said lawyers by their training and practice are to proffer solutions to the problems of their clients as well as the country.

Justice Ogunwumiju, said the set was called, “The golden class because all through the years we have had a fanstatic run, the current Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, is one of us, we have in the last 10 to 15 years, had about five presidents of the bar, today at the high table, we have five Supreme Court Justices from our class. So if we want to convene a panel of the Supreme Court, we could convene the Supreme Court from our class.”