The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday re-arraigned a former judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, over allegation of money laundering.

The embattled former judge was arraigned before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Nigeria.

As of the time of filing this report, Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia pleaded not guilty to the eighteen counts charge as instituted against her by the anti-graft agency.

It would be recalled that newsmen had reported that the former Federal High Court Judge, Justice Rita Ofili Ajumogobia was ‘re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the Ikeja High Court on Tuesday after the court struck out a 30 count charge bordering on corruption against her.

In November 2016, EFCC had arraiggned Ajumogobia who was still a serving Judge and Obla an former EFCC prosecutor on a 30 count charge where they both pleaded not guilty.