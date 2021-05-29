A legal luminary in the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, Justice Steve Adah, has stressed the need for all Nigerians to work hard to ensure that the country remains one indivisible entity.

Justice Adah who stated this on Saturday at the 35th anniversary celebration of the Faith Women Fellowship in Makurdi, Benue State capital recalled that on May 29, 1999, Nigeria returned to democratic rule but has had little or nothing to show for it 22 years after.

While speaking on the theme, “Defy Limitations to Soar Higher”, Adah noted that God had ordained Nigeria as the most populous black nation in the world to remain one indivisible country despite the numerous tribes, religion and political affiliation of the people.

‘May 29th of every four years, our presidents take oath of office. This is a day of destiny for Nigeria and we must deal with Nigeria’s limitations so that this country can soar higher.’

He lamented that Nigerians have continued to fail in the area of speaking positively about their country and working assiduously to see that the nation succeeds.

‘The unfortunate thing is that we are failing in showing passion for our country. We must stop speaking evil of our country. We are a nation that is lacking in Nationality. Some of us are habouring evil people in our homes yet we are not reporting such people to the authority.’

Drawing his text from Ephesians chapter 6 verse 12, the cleric maintained that there was need for Nigerians to reawaken to fight for, and do their best for their country to overcome all the spiritual wickedness that have gathered to assault the people.





‘We must also pray for our leaders because we owe the leadership the responsibility to pray for them. What is confronting us as a nation is not flesh and blood but spiritual wickedness coming from the realm of the spirit to assault us.

‘If anything happens here, it is we (Nigerians) that will be affected. Hence the need for us to wage war against those spiritual wickedness. When we call on the name of the Almighty God, He will answer us and heal our land.

‘Nigeria needs healing, Benue needs healing and the only Healer that we know that is above all healers is God. All that we need now is peace, progress and advancement. The solution to Nigeria problem is in our hands. For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war in the flesh,’ Adah said.

On her part, Founder of the Ministry, Evangelist Lydia Idoko, expressed the assurance that Nigeria cannot disintegrate because God is committed to ensuring the country’s unity despite the divisiveness that had plagued it in recent times.

‘Nigeria can’t be divided because God reigns over this country. It is an indivisible country. I’m so convinced about that. The reign of terror is for a while. We are praying, the people of God are praying and Nigeria shall surely overcome its current limitations and soar higher.’

Idoko, who is wife of the late Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Alhassan Idoko, described her late husband as a prophet and teacher of the word of God who also wrote many books.

The cleric, who maintained that her husband was an incorruptible judge who served God all the days of his life, disclosed that a library would be opened in his memory where all his judgements could be accessed by younger lawyers.