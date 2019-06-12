<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for having the political will to declare June 12 Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

He also commended Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who during his rule as Lagos State governor, initiated the idea of making June 12 the real Democracy Day.

He lauded other south west governors, past and present, who followed Tinubu’s footsteps in recognising June 12.

Obasa’s message was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in commemoration of the new Democracy Day coming up on Wednesday.

“We have to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for having the political will to right the wrong and for going ahead to sign the Bill passed by the National Assembly on the matter into Law. It shows the courage and commitment of a man who is hell bent on correcting the ills of the past.

“Going forward, we should also not fail to recognise and commend the pioneering efforts of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was the first governor to declare June 12 Democracy Day in the history of Nigeria. After his historic declaration, other south west governors followed in his footsteps. We should therefore salute and commend their courage,” he said.

Obasa also commented on those who lost their lives and properties during the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate, describing them as Democracy Heroes.

“We should also spare our thought for the Matyrs of Nigerian Democracy: Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola and his wife, Kudirat, who lost their lives during the struggle,” he said.