<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Lola Abiola-Edewor, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do his best to address security challenges in the country.

Abiola-Edewor, a former member of the House of Representatives, made the appeal during a ceremony to lay wreath at the tomb of her father in his Ikeja house.

It was reported that the ceremony was part of the programme organised by a pro-democracy group, June 12 Movement, to commemorate the anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election.

The late MKO Abiola was the presumed winner of the election, which was annulled by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida military regime.

Abiola-Edewor said the problem of insecurity in the country was becoming a big issue, which needed to be frontally tackled.

She expressed the family’s gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the post-humous award given to her father, and for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day.

The late politician’s daughter said Buhari had demonstrated uncommon courage for taking the steps, adding that if the president could do what previous governments thought could not be done, he could also address insecurity with the right determination.

Abiola-Edewor, therefore, urged the president to take urgent and result-oriented steps to find lasting solutions to the problem of insecurity.

“We thank the president for the honour bestowed on our late father and the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day.

“We are very grateful for this honour done the family and the Nigerian people.

“However, I want to appeal to the president to address the security challenges in the country, as the issue is getting serious.

“If the president could declare June 12 as Democracy Day, despite denials of the past, I believe he can tackle the problem of insecurity in the country,” she said.

Abiola-Edewor also thanked Nigerians of all backgrounds for standing with the family over the years.

She described her late father as a lover of the people and a firm believer in democracy.

The laying of wreath, which was witnessed by the state deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; renowned political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi; Senator Shehu Sani, among other dignitaries, was

Speaking at the lecture, a former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Issa Aremu, also commended the president for recognising June 12 and declaring it a public holiday.

The Labour activist thanked the National Assembly for passing the bill recognising June 12 as Democracy Day.