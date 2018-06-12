Hafsat, daughter of the late Chief Moshood Abiola, on Tuesday disclosed that the late winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election was already rehearsing how to deliver his inauguration speech as the President before the election was annulled.

Hafsat disclosed this in her vote of thanks at a ceremony where her late father was formally honoured as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

In an emotion-laden voice, she said her late mother told her how Abiola was standing before a mirror to rehearse his inauguration speech.

“Because MKO Abiola was a stammerer, I was told he never went beyond ‘Fellow Nigerians’ in the speech,” she said.

Hafsat, while accepting Buhari’s apology on behalf of the family, also apologised to the President for anything Abiola could have done or said to hurt him.

The first son of the deceased politician, Kola, later led other members of the family to thank Buhari and accept his apology.