Despite Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu’s appeal to Lagos residents to disregard any sit-at-home order by activists, marketers in Ogba axis of Lagos, shut their stores Saturday over fear of violent clashes between protesters and security agencies.

A trader who pleaded anonymity told newsmen he had been at his shop since 6:00am but couldn’t open his shop because he was scared protesters may attack him.





“Saturday market is the best because you have more people who couldn’t visit the market during the week come to the market to shop for the week. But I can’t open because I don’t know what form the protest will take. All the markets in my shop were secured by loan” he said.

As observed, the Area G Police Station was peaceful and calm with no baracade, but four patrol vans were packed outside the Station. A tram of police officers were seen on parade ground at about 7:36am.

Transporters were seen at the motor park ready to convey commuters to their destinations but there was a low turnout of commuters.

“Today is very dry. I will end up going back home to sleep”, a transporter said.