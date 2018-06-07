Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa says the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari was the celebration of national unity.

Mr Bindow, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through Martins Dickson, his Special Assistant on Press and Media Affairs, commended Mr Buhari for deeming it fit to symbolise the day as the democracy day.

He said the decision by the president after wide consultation was in the right direction.

According to him, the declaration is long overdue.

“This declaration is worth it and long overdue; I will commend our president for taking such a good decision.

“There have been a lot of agitations as to which day should be declared as democracy day, but Mr President in his wisdom, chose June 12.

“This day symbolises the freest and most acceptable election in the history of our nation and that further symbolises our national unification.

“As a lover of democracy who wants the tenets and democratic principles to be enshrined in our culture, I support the declaration,” Mr Bindow said.

Similarly, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun applauded Mr Buhari for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day, in place of May 29.

Mr Aregbesola, in a statement released by his media aide, Sola Fasure, on Thursday in Osogbo commended the president for mustering the courage to take the historic step 25 years after the freest and fairest presidential election ever held in the history of Nigeria.

According to Mr Aregbesola, President Buhari has secured for himself an incomparable position in history for summoning the courage to take the historic step of recognising June 12 as ‘Democracy Day’ and for honouring Moshood Abiola posthumously.

He said , “June 12, 1993 was the day democracy was born in Nigeria.

“It was the day Nigerians negated all the social and political constructs that had been thought would make national unity impossible and democratic governance impossible.

“But Nigerians in their heterogeneity overwhelmingly voted for a candidate whose very essence was in defiance of religious, ethnic and regional categorisation.

“It is most regrettable that the election was annulled and Chief Abiola clamped in illegal detention where he later died.

“Successive administrations had suppressed the significance of June 12 and resisted every admonition to recognise the date and honour Chief Abiola”.

Mr Aregbesola, however, said that since the advent of his administration in 2010, June 12 had been recognised as democracy day in the state in place of May 29.

“We are glad therefore that President Buhari has taken this bold step and set the record straight.

“History will be kind to him for this. I commend him for this uncommon courage and demonstration of leadership,” the governor said.