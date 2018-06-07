Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 the new Democracy Day.

He also conferred a posthumous national honour on the presumed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday hailed the announcement.

Mr Ambode lauded the president, saying that the development was a historic and symbolic moment in the nation’s political trajectory.

“This is a welcome development. It is a historic moment in our nation, and I join other Nigerians to commend President Buhari on this announcement.

“By this move, he has done what previous administrations failed to do.

“This not only shows that the president is a man of history and character but also eloquently confirms that the heroes of democracy did not die in vain after all,” Mr Ambode said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna.

Also, Balarabe Musa, National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party and former governor of old Kaduna State, said Mr Buhari’s action had given Nigerians renewed hope.

“President Buhari’s action with regards to declaration of June 12 as democracy day and award of the highest honour to late Chief MKO Abiola are relevant, just, courageous and patriotic.

“The actions give hope that President Buhari can do the right thing and correct wrongs before it’s too late for him and for the nation,’’ Mr Musa said.