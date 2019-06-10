<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps has urged Nigerians to imbibe positive road behaviour and adhere to all traffic rules to ensure a free flow of traffic and the safety of lives of road users, during the forthcoming June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

This is contained in a release signed by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer. He stressed the need for all road users to drive with caution and avoid any act that violates established laws during this celebration time.

Kazeem said, “The Corps is aware of how much the country cherishes civil rule and the series of festivities that form part of the Democracy Day celebration. As such, all operational facilities have been adequately deployed across traffic prone areas and others to ensure a hitch-free movement of persons and goods.”

He further disclosed that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed Commanding Officers across the country to ensure full deployment of personnel and logistics to ensure prompt removal of obstructions and effective traffic management.

To also minimise all variables that could possibly lead to traffic congestion around the venue of the event in Abuja, concerned agencies have identified diversion points around Eagle Square. Accordingly, the Corps wishes to advise motorists driving within the Nation’s Capital to take the following diversions;

Diversion ‘A’-Water board/Deeper Life Junction, Diversion ‘B’- Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters to DPO Mpape, Diversion ‘C’- FCDA by Finance Headquarters, Diversion ‘E’- National Assembly and Diversion ‘F’-Gana-Transcorp Hilton.

Others are; Diversion ‘G’- Nitel Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way, Diversion ‘H’-Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza, Diversion ‘I’-NNPC Tower, Diversion ‘J’-Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge, Diversion ‘K’-Behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge, Diversion ‘L’-FCDA by POWA, Diversion ‘M’- Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 arms zone) and Diversion ‘N’- Fly over by Jaiz Bank.

He called on the public to utilise the FRSC Toll-free numbers 122 in case of any crash, obstruction or emergency for a prompt response.