The declaration of June 12 as democracy day by Presisdent Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday has boost patronage of newspapers in Gombe.

Newspaper vendors are now smiling to the banks unlike when stables were boring without hot and interesting stories.

Mr. Ibrahim Usman, a newspaper vendor, on Friday that there had been an increase in newspaper patronage since the annonuncement.

Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gombe that the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day had given him more money as people now patronise newspaper vendors to get reactions from different perspectives.

According to him, Buhari’s declaration is good for democracy and it has made the President more democratic than any past Military leaders in Nigeria.

He said that the President had good intentions for declaring June 12 as democracy day and that was why his critics were applauding him for the first time.

“Since the declaration of June 12 as democracy day, I have sold more papers than ever this year as Gombe residents buy more than one paper to see different views of the same story.

“I am happy. Business is good as people who would ordinarily buy one paper are buying two to three just to read different views of the same story.

“In my opinion, I think the President means well for Nigeria and anyone who was affected by the June 12, 1993 political upheaval would see the declaration as a consolation of some sort.

“The declaration has made Buhari more democratic than any past military leaders and he should be commended for the courage to re-write the democratic errors of the past.

“The declaration would make democracy day more passionate and patriotic as it would tell those who have the interest of the nation at heart that their efforts would never be forgotten,’’ he said.