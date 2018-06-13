A teacher at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo, Prof. Efosa Oseghale, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to institute judicial enquiry into June 12, 1993 Presidential Election issues and crisis.

Oseghale made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He commended the president for his courage in declaring June 12 as new Democracy Day in the country, saying that the pronouncement had officially validated the integrity of the 1993 presidential election.

He maintained that it was necessary for the president to bring the perpetrators of the June 12 annulment and the attendant crisis to justice to enable Nigerians to learn from it.

The don said he wished that the posthumous honour to Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12 election, bleached the injustices committed against him, his family and entire Nigerians.

“Has the awards bleached the injustices committed against Abiola, his family and indeed, Nigerians, especially those that were extinguished in the June 12, 1993 crisis?’’

He reiterating his call for judicial enquiry on the June 12 imbroglio, saying it would remove the president’s benevolence from the domain of political expediency.

Osaghale explained that “that way, Nigerians will not only shame the perpetrators of the crisis but will learn from the findings of the probe.

“Anything short of this will be like sweeping stinking dirt under the bed.’’