Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, says that the recent honour bestowed on late Chief MKO Abiola is a correction of the wrongs of the past.

The presidential aide disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja where he saluted the courage of his boss for correcting the wrongs in the nation’s political history.

Ojudu said: “I join millions of Nigerians in saluting the courage of the president as well as his determination to address the injustices of the past.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent move represents a watershed in the history of restitution for past wrongs in Nigeria.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Ojudu was equally a victim of military tyranny during the June 12 struggle, when he spent nine months in military detention.

He also stated that a similar honour given to human rights activist late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, by the president had further demonstrated the bound between the two.

He said: “The honour given to the human rights activist Chief Gani Fawehinmi has further demonstrated the bound that existed between Buhari and the late radical lawyer, apart from representing full recognition of the role played by human rights activists since Nigeria became independent in 1960.

“All military regimes between 1966 and 1997 detained Fawehinmi with the exclusion of Buhari, who was Head of State between 1983 and 1985.”

The former governorship aspirant in Ekiti added that the president’s decision was the beginning of the pathway to deepening unity and understanding among Nigerians.