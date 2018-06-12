The Campaign for Democracy, Niger state chapter, has joined other Nigerians in the growing commendation of President Mohammadu Buhari for officially recognizing the acclaimed winner of June 12 Presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola after 25 years.

The campaign for democracy in a statement in Minna on Tuesday and jointly signed by the state chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Jabi, and Secretary, Comrade Abdulwahid Adeniran, described the bold step by President Buhari as restoration of hope for all lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the courage and determination of President Buhari to recognize Chief MKO Abiola’s election which was regarded as the most free, fair and peaceful election in the country history is one final attempt at resolving the injuries caused by the annulment of June 12, 1993.

The campaign for democracy pointed out that Nigeria as country has been struggling in her democratic journey since 1999 due to refusal by successful administration to recognize the supreme sacrifice paid by Chief MKO Abiola for the enthronement of democracy in the country.

“The ghost of June 12 which has continue to hunt this nation since 1999 has been brought to an end on June 6th when a messiah, President Muhammadu Buhari, a man of conscience recognized the validity of the election and its victor”.

The statement maintained that the declaration of June 12 as democracy day by President Buhari has rekindled the

“Hope 1993”, the campaign slogan of Chief MKO Abiola, stressing that “we in the human rights community appreciate the good people of conscience, the electorates, political class for making the symbol of June 12 authentic democracy day in Nigeria”.

“This must be acknowledged by right thinking Nigerians in the spirit of nation hearings of wounds , confidence building in the people, reducing the socio-economic and political tension in the country”.

The campaign for democracy however singled out some notable actors in the struggle for June 12 actualization for commendation, and they include, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), Commando Dan Suleiman, Ndubuisi Kanu, Union leader, Frank Kokori, APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun and host others.