Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to finally recognise the significance of June 12 and post-humously honouring Moshood Abiola with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Though the June 12, 1993 presidential election was annulled before the official results were announced, it was generally believed that Abiola, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, won Nigeria’s most credible election organised under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s military regime.

Bashir Tofa and Sylvester Ugoh (his running mate) of the National Republican Convention (NRC) were at the other end of the two-party election.

Debo Adeniran, CACOL’s executive chairman, in a statement on Thursday, noted that Buhari’s decision was in response to the long-standing clamour by Nigerians that June 12, more than any other day, symbolises the struggle for enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

He said: “The conferment of GCFR on Abiola, even if belated or invalid, as it has been claimed by some legal practitioners, has thrown up the need to adequately immortalise Abiola, who indisputably remains the nation’s icon for democracy because of his determination to stand by the resolve of the over 14 million Nigerians that voted for him on that fateful day.

“We, however, believe that rather than certify the date simply as a Democracy Day, it would be appropriate and apt to term it as ‘MKO Abiola Day’, just as we have the Martin Luther King (Jnr) Day in the United States of America (U.S.A.).

“Considering the events preceding the June 12 election, vis-à-vis how about 43 political associations were banned, thus preventing them from being registered as political parties, the two political parties, NRC and SDP, were whimsically imposed on Nigeria by the ruling junta with their manifestoes and other operational documents written for them, party secretariats built by the government and fully funded by same government, a major aberration and rape on the democratic rights of the people.”

According to CACOL, the desecration and erosion of the democratic rights of the people to found political parties with clear programmes of action if voted into power, erosion of funding rights for the parties, etc made the political environment so convoluted that when the elections were arbitrarily annulled, majority of the political class of that time refused to struggle and align with the mass for the de-annulment and revalidation of that same mandate.

Adeniran added: “It is, however, remarkable that Chief MKO Abiola sided with the masses and actually committed a ‘class suicide’ by insisting on leaving no stone unturned in reclaiming same mandate, even if this unfortunately resulted into his demise under questionable circumstances while in prison for same agitation.

“It is rather unfortunate that those who benefitted more from same elections never bothered to acknowledge its symbolic relevance to their re-emergence in power and cared less to dedicate anything in his memory; their singsong, instead of appreciating MKO Abiola’s sacrifice, was that ‘Abiola was never the Messiah Nigeria needs’. But neither could their government also prove to be anybody’s Messiah as events later showed.

“This is why CACOL believes that MKO only managed to contest and scaled through the election by tolerating the preceding military shenanigans to win that election. We should therefore not dignify that whole undemocratic procedure, though we agree that it is never too late for the winner of that historic election to be officially recognised as the undisputed winner while the mandate of the over 14 million Nigerians is finally upheld and all official dues afforded his family with national monuments and more streets named after him.”