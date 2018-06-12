The family of late MKO Abiola and some Civil Society Organisations have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end poverty in the nation, as that was what Abiola stood for.

They made the call at the MKO Abiola’s family house at Oke-Ido, Gbagura in Abeokuta on Tuesday after a democracy walk that started from June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta and terminated at the family house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that walk was led by the Ogun Deputy Governor, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga and the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Taiwo Adeoluwa.

In his submission, Alhaji Muritala Abiola, Head of Abiola family, thanked and appreciated Buhari’s decision to finally recognise their son as the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The head of the family stated that late MKO Abiola was loved by all Nigerians before, during and after the annulled election, adding that one of the programmes of late MKO was not to allow any Nigerian to suffer.

He stated that late Abiola wanted to end poverty by all means and that was why he contested and won the 1993 presidential election, adding that the Federal Government should follow the steps of MKO Abiola.

He said the Abiola family sympathises with families of the Nigerian students and other Nigerians who lost their lives in the June 12 struggle.

Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change, commended the President for immortalising MKO Abiola, saying that the decision was long overdue.

Okei-Odumakin, a human right activist, called on the Federal Government to ensure that those who killed MKO Abiola were brought to book, saying that it would be one of the befitting memorials for him.

“We lost the man and the mandate, although belated, we salute President Buhari for declaring June 12 Democracy Day.

“We want to say that we want MKO to be recognised with the GCFR award, which is only given to past President, past Head of State. We want a posthumous declaration of MKO as a past President in Nigeria.

“I want us to realise that MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, Alfred Ruwane and several others paid the supreme price, which we can’t forget.

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, represented by his Deputy, Onanuga, said the state government appreciated Buhari for the honor done to MKO and the people of Nigeria by recognising the acclaimed winner of June 12 election.

“We are grateful for actualising June 12 as Democracy Day. We have always observed June 12 since the beginning of this administration, that is to tell you the passion this government has for MKO,” he said.

The spokesperson, Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, commended Buhari for the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day, saying that the President should end herdsmen killings across the country.