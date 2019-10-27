<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday commended his Taraba counterpart Darius Ishaku over peace initiatives aimed at ending the protracted Jukun/Tiv communal crisis in the north-eastern state

A statement by Ortoms’s Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase quoted the governor as expressing optimism that the peace overtures would yield the desired fruits.

Newsmen reports that the crisis had claimed hundreds of lives with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

“The decision to set up a committee comprising Jukun and Tiv representatives will deepen the dialogue and prevent further conflicts in the affected areas,” the statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi said.

It further expressed optimism that measures being taken would chart the path to lasting peace.

It urged the Taraba government to sustain the efforts, while advising the warring groups to embrace the initiative and allow peace to reign.