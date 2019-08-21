<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Academic activities have fully resumed at the Federal University Wukari in Taraba State after two weeks break, following the protest by Tiv students over the killing of two of their members.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abubakar Kundiri in a telephone interview with newsmen on Wednesday said full academic activities have resumed in the school and students were preparing for an examination scheduled to begin on Monday next week.

Kundiri who said normalcy has returned in the area also sued for peace for the progress and development of the area.

Chairman of Tiv staff forum in the University, Mr. Patrick Tion also confirmed that normalcy has been restored and Tiv students were back on campus.

“We held a meeting with the University Management yesterday (Tuesday) and they assured us of adequate security.

“For now, the situation is calm and students are going about their normal academic activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor has said he has secured full accreditation for 27 undergraduate courses and 29 postgraduate programmes in the University.

Kundiri who said he has developed a medium-term strategic plan to guide the growth of the University noted that already all abandoned projects including faculty buildings, lecture theatres, classrooms, halls, cafeterias, medical centre, students’ hostels, perimeter fencing, entrepreneurial centre among others have been completed.

“We have established a school of Postgraduate Studies and secured accreditation for 29 postgraduate programmes up to doctorate level, in addition to the construction of new faculty buildings to house faculties of Education, Engineering and Technology, Law and Medicine.

“We have appointed over 20 Professors and Associate Professors as well as senior academic staff in order to meet the quality requirements of programmes of the University.

“This is in addition to the partnership agreements with diverse organizations including the French Government for the sponsorship of academic staff for postgraduate studies,” he said.