The national leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, the umbrella body of all workers of federal and state judiciaries across the country, has directed its members to join the warning strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress to press home their demand for a new Minimum Wage regime.

The President of JUSUN, Mr. Marwan Adamu, said in a statement on Wednesday that “effective from midnight on Wednesday “all courts in the country must remain closed pending a counter instruction from the national secretariat of the union”.

He stated, “As an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, all members of JUSUN are to stay back at home from Wednesday midnight, September 26, 2018.

“All Courts are expected to remain shut until further directive from the national secretariat of our great union.

“A committee in conjunction with the NLC and other stakeholders was put in place to go round to ensure compliance with the directive.”