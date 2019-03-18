



The absence of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos, Monday, stalled the arraignment of former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke; and his wife, Folashade, over $205m crime concealment.

The defendants were charged before Justice Aneke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on counts of money laundering, fraud, concealment of crime proceeds, and criminal breach of trust.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the case which was earlier billed for the arraignment of the defendants, was on Monday, further adjourned to a date that would be communicated to parties, as the court did not sit.

The judge is said to be away on an official assignment.

On February 7, the court had issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of the defendants, following an application moved by the prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo.

According to the charge, on April 12, 2017, the accused indirectly concealed the sum of $43.5m, property of the Federal Government of Nigeria in Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.