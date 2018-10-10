



Justice Fatima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau today threatened to revoke the bail she earlier granted to a former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi over his failure to appear in court.

Shinkafi who is the second defendant in the charge, was arraigned alongside three others; Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Ibrahim Mallaha and Aminu Ahmed Nahuche for allegedly conniving to collect the sum of N450,000,000 (Four Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only) from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Alison- Madueke for the purpose of influencing the 2015 general election.

Upon arraignment, all the defendants pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them and the matter was subsequently adjourned to June 27, 2018 for hearing.

When the matter came up on June 27, counsel to the second defendant, Ahmed Raji SAN filed a motion, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try the matter.

The matter was then adjourned till October 10 for hearing.

But when the case was called on Wednesday, one of the sureties to the second defendant informed the court that the second defendant was summoned to Abuja over the security situation in Gusau.

The judge expressed strong reservation over the action, warning that the judicial discretion of the court should not be taken for granted.

“I am sounding a word of caution or warning that such shall not be repeated or the bail of the second defendant will be revoked”, the trial judge declared.

Prosecution counsel, Musa Isah asked the court to strike out the motion filed on behalf of the second defendant for lack of diligent prosecution.

Counsel representing Shinkafi, M.R.D Labaran, urged the court to discountenance the prayer of the prosecution counsel, arguing that the motion was not slated for hearing.

Justice Aminu adjourned the matter till November 21, 2018 for hearing.