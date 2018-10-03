



A Judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Justice Binta Nyako, has frowned at the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hands off the criminal case against a former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Diko, pending before her court.

The EFCC made the request on the grounds that it is currently prosecuting her husband, Admiral Muritala Nyako (rtd), on alleged acts of criminality.

‎Although Justice Nyako said she was returning the case file to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Karafati for re-assignment to another Judge, she expressed her displeasure over the request.

When the case was called for hearing, on Wednesday, Justice Nyako informed the court that she had received a letter in which the EFCC Chairman had written to the Chief Judge asking for the transfer of the case.

“The reason is that the EFCC is prosecuting my husband and so they don’t want me to handle any matter concerning the commission,” Nyako said.

Justice Nyako said the request would not augur well for the administration of justice, insisting that to her “the law is the law” no matter who is involved.

She advised the EFCC counsel to ensure that all parties in the matter were served with the letter, adding that after they had all commented, she could give an objective response.

Nyako, however, said she had no problem returning the case file, and adjourned the matter till November 1 for further mention.

The counsel who represented the EFCC, Mr. Richard Daudu, told the court that he was not aware of the letter since he was only handed the case file, on Wednesday.

Counsel to Dikko, Mr. Okechukwu Edeze, however, said the position of the EFCC was not in line with the law.

According to him, “If everyone is allowed to chose which judge to prosecute their matter, there will be no justice.”

Dikko is in court to stop the EFCC from prosecuting him on allegations that he engaged in unwholesome practices while he was the customs boss.

