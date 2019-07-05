<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday, erupted in jubilation as soon as news filtered into the town that the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja had upheld the election of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of the state following the September 2018 election held in the state.

Scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) members and the party on which platform Oyetola won the election, trooped to the streets, including the popular Olaiya Junction, drumming, dancing and jubilating amid songs of praise.

They chorused that the judgement was an answer to their prayers, insisting that the APC, under Oyetola, was the only party that could fulfil the hopes of the people.

In a brief remark during his outing in a motorcade convoy in which hundreds of supporters thronged him to the Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo amid tight security, Oyetola expressed delight at the judgement. He congratulated the people of the state on the victory and promised to fulfil all the promises he made to them during the electioneering.

Also, the APC enthused that “the progressive God that Osun people serve heard their prayers and granted their request.

“That Gboyega Oyetola, who won last September’s governorship election, should be so confirmed by the Supreme Court,” the party said in a statement by its spokesperson, Kunle Oyatomi.