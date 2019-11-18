There was wild jubilation among supporters of Governor Yahaya Bello over his re-election as Governor of Kogi state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Bello winner of the 2019 governorship election in Kogi state.
Bello scored a total of 406,222 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Engr Musa Wada who polled a total of 189,704 votes.
