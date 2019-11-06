<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Civil servants in Adamawa State went into jubilation as news broke that Governor of the State Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has ordered the commencement of the payment of the new minimum wage of N30.000 to all workers across board in the State.

Governor Fintiri is the first governor in the North East of Nigeria to order the commencement of the minimum wage paid to civil servants.

A statement signed by Solomon Kumangar, the Director-General, Media and Communications said the implementation of the new wage takes effect from November 2019.

The statement reads, “Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has directed that payment of the new national minimum wage should commence from November 2019.

“This order covers state civil servants as well as local government employees.”