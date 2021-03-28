



The Joint Planning Board (JPB) has projected that between 2021-2025, Internally Generated Revenues (IGRs) should replace the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee) FAAC as the main source of revenue for States, while the status quo remains for Local Government Areas in the medium term.

In a communique at the end of a 3-day conference in Abuja, the JPB delegates advised the States to take advantage of available resources and other natural endowment to diversify their IGRs and grow their economy.

The communique which was read by Permanent Secretary, Budget and National Planning Ministry, Mrs Olusola Idowu, the JTB also enjoined the Government to continue to create a sound macroeconomic environment to stimulate growth and development the economy.

It stated further: “Government at all levels should continue to enhance revenue mobilisation, tax collection and improve expenditure efficiency; States should be encouraged to implement counter cyclical fiscal policy. Every successive government should continue to with the implementation of development plans of its predecessor “.

The JPB said it was important to include Conditional Grants as an innovative financing mechanism “where Federal Government will use the Grants to leverage States resources towards achieving the objectives of the Medium-Term National Development Plan”.





The communique urged the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to ensure that State Plans are aligned with the National Plans to achieve national development aspirations and also ensured that all key recommendations of the JPB /NCDP meetings are forwarded to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum as a precursor to ease implementation of key resolutions of the meetings.

It then noted that “inadequate capacity at the sub-national levels was identified as hindrance to their inability in making credible inputs into the National Development Plan, hence, the need to build the capacity of States in the areas of Plans formulation, implementation and M&E”.

While urging every successive government to continue with the implementation of development plans of its predecessor, the JPB call on the National Assembly to come up with a legislation that would stop succeeding governments from abandoning projects initiated by their predecessors.

The 20th edition of the JPB/NCDP meeting is expected to be held in Maiduguri, Borno state which would have hosted the just concluded 19th edition last year, but for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.