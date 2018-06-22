Dr Yemisi Akinbobola has urged journalists to recognise the importance of showing images that portray African women in positive ways.

She said this while declaring open the “African Women in the Media (AWIM)’’ Conference 2018, which held at the University of Ibadan on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference is “Visibility’’.

Akinbobola, the Founder of AWIM said that the objective of the conference was to inspire, support and empower African women working in the media.

According to her, we also recognise the need for media industries to work in a more equal way where gender is concerned.

“AWIM is also committed to championing women’s economic empowerment, as such we will be challenging participants to consider concrete actions they will be taking in their various organisations in this regard.’’

Akinbobola, also a Media Entrepreneur said the conference would also deliberate on the challenging perceptions on issues ranging from women in politics to the role of media content on perceptions on women in leadership.

“Therefore, in the next two days, we will empower participants with the skills and inspiration they need to achieve recognition for their work and be visible,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the two day conference would focus on lectures to be delivered by media professionals.

The lectures include Gender, Security and Election coverage, Health, Violence and Media, Women in Media Leadership, Women Behind and in Front of Camera and Reporting in Conflict Areas and war zones, among others.