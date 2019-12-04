<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Edo Council, on Tuesday charged the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lillian Imuetinyan Salami, to work with her management team, to enable her succeed.

They gave the charge on Tuesday in Benin, in a congratulatory message jointly signed by Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu and Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Chairman and Secretary of the Chapel respectively.

They noted that her unblemished record and professional competence and unbeatable record as chairman of the University’s integrated enterprise in 2011, earned her the job as the 10th Vice-Chancellor of UNIBEN.

“The Correspondent’s Chapel of NUJ, Edo State Council, offers Prof. Lillian Imuetinyan Salami our most sincere congratulation on her new role as the 10th Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin (UNIBEN).

“Certainly, your willingness to volunteer your time and effort, as well as express your opinions, has contributed to your being selected for the post.

“We wish you all the best as you extend your contribution to the development of human and capital resources in the nation’s educational sector, especially at the University of Benin.

“Everyone works to pay the bills and live a happy life, but very few people like you, live to work at a job that gives everyone happiness.

“The University’s gains when you were chairman of its integrated enterprise in 2011 are unbeatable.

“We urge you to continue on that part of hard work which had also uplifted you to becoming the first female professor of Education in UNIBEN.

“As you once again put forward your intellectual dexterity for the betterment of the University, we want you to be a team player to enable you take the University to an enviable position,” the statement said.

The Edo Correspondents assured the UNIBEN VC of full support and good working relationship.