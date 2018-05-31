The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kebbi has resolved to boycott coverage of the state’s Government House activities over non-appointment of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, since Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu assumed office three years ago.

The journalists’ resolution was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the chapel, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.

The statement read: “We have been facing difficulties in our professional work since the inception of this administration, owing to the absence of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity for three years.

‘”The adverse effects of the non- appointment of such a position is felt whenever we need responses and balances of our stories for public consumption.”

The statement recalled that the first appointment done by President Muhammadu Buhari was that of substantive media team and adviser.

“We have no link with the government, hence, we find it very difficult to access the needed information we need which should be free.

“The state government has Special Adviser on New Media (Social Media), why is there non for conventional media?”

“Without the efforts of journalists, who will know the role Governor Bagudu has played in agricultural revolution in the country?

“We have reported many visits by Federal Government functionaries who came to Kebbi and commended the governor on his efforts to make the country food sufficient and secured,” the statement further read.

The journalists called on the general public to bear with them and promised continued coverage of other activities in the state for public consumption.