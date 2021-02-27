



Journalists in Niger State were barred from entering the venue when the government received the freed Kagara staff and students.

The students who arrived in Minna at about 10am were taken to the NSDC suites with tight security.

The students and staff were looking tired with dust all over their bodies, some were visibly limping.

However, when journalists wanted to enter into the suites after the abductees had been taken inside, they were not allowed in.





It was learnt that the students, staff and family members who were kidnapped at the Government Science College Kagara were received by the Chief of Staff to the Niger governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe.

The students and staff of the Government Science College, Kagara were released in the early morning of Saturday in Madaka area of Rafi local government area of Niger state.