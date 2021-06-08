Some worshippers in the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), on Tuesday, expressed the belief that miracles would continue in the church, in spite of the demise of the founder.

The worshippers, who gathered at the Synagogue to offer prayers to God to be kind with Joshua’s soul, told newsmen in Lagos that their faith in the founder was unwavering.

The miracle-hopeful proponents, while expressing disbelief over the unexpected death of Prophet Temitope Joshua popularly known as T.B. Joshua, said the deceased’s spirit, hovering over the auditorium, would facilitate the miracles.

“Our founder is known for miracles, having dwelt in the synagogue for years.

“His fragrance has permeated the auditorium and will spur miracles,’’ said Regina Etuk, a worshipper.

Mrs Oluwafunmi Ajoke-Badmus, a member of the Celestial Church of God, who frequented the synagogue for spiritual advancement, said her dream of getting miracles from the place could not be blurred by the death.





“I have the fervent belief that the prophet resides here, whether he is present or not is immaterial.

“His good deeds will make the place to continue to flourish with miracles.

“Nigerians should, more than ever before, make the place a pilgrimage centre to atone for sins and healings,’’ she said.

Mr Salam Hamza, a Muslim associate of Joshua, said that the glory of God would not depart from the synagogue in spite of the exit of the founder.

Hamza, who described the church as a place of refuge for many across the globe, added that it should not be allowed to collapse.

He said the synagogue should be made to remain a place of healing and miracles for people.

He noted that miracle was a feature of the auditorium and was bound to continue with other men of God in the place.

SCOAN was made popular over the years with its character of miracle extravagance.

The founder died on Saturday after a church programme at the age of 57.