



A Professor of Chemical Engineering, Joseph Odigure, has been appointed as the new Registrar of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

A statement by Mrs Haruna Ojonugwa, the Head, Public Relations of COREN on Wednesday in Abuja, said the appointment took effect from March.

Ojonugwa said that the appointment, approved at the 160th Ordinary Council Meeting of COREN, followed the expiration of the tenure of Mr Kamila Maliki.

She said that Makili had served two terms of three years, each, as registrar of COREN; from March 2013 to March 2019.

Ojonugwa said that until his appointment, Odigure was a lecturer in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

She said that Odigure, born on Oct. 2, 1959 at Onitsha, attended the Belarus National University of Technology, Minsk, Belarus, where he obtained an M.Sc in Chemical Technology of Binding Materials.

“A registered engineer, and a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Odigure is an Honorary Fellow of the Australian Institute of High Energetic Materials.

“A Fellow of the Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering started his working career at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he did his one year National Youth Service in 1990.

“He was later employed as lecturer 1 in 1991, rising to the rank of a Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering in the same University,” she said.