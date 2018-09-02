The National Co-ordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah, has told the Federal Government to shelve the proposed idea of sharing the sum of $528 million Abacha loot.

Eva said that the money belongs to the Niger-Delta people.

Fielding questions from Sun, Eva pointed out that “the Niger-Delta people are not opposed to sharing money for the poor but we are surprised that President Muhammadu Buhari without consulting us decided on that line of action.”

Accordibg to him, “The money, that is the so-called recovered loot belongs to the Niger-Delta. The money is from oil.

“We want President Buhari to tell us and other Nigerians that the money belongs to the Niger-Delta people and then we people of the Niger-Delta will now decide how the money will be shared.

“It is unfortunate that President Buhari without consulting the Niger-Delta people is now telling us how this money will be shared.

“It is not that Niger-Delta people are opposed to sharing anything with other Nigerians, after all, we have been sharing the oil money with other Nigerians over the years.

“And this one also, the so-called recovered loot, we are prepared to share it with other Nigerians. But we need to be consulted. Without that, the Niger-Delta people can’t allow the money to be shared like that.”