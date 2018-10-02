



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed outrage at the latest violence in Jos that led to another needless waste of precious human lives.

Expressing his sadness over the incident in a statement Abuja on Tuesday, the former Vice President says he feels greatly embarrassed by this mindless violence which continues to claim innocent lives.

According to Atiku, the people behind this savagery are the enemies of Nigeria because they are creating conditions that drive away investors, thereby compounding the problems of poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment.

He appeals for urgent action by the government to address this embarrassing situation and uncontrolled lawlessness by murderous thugs.

Atiku also calls for improved security and intelligence to help in nipping the evil plans in the bud.