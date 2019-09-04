<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Management of University of Jos on Wednesday confirmed the accreditation of five of its courses by National Universities Commission (NUC).

A statement by Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, said that the confirmation became necessary in view of rumours making the rounds that the courses were not accredited.

“The attention of UniJos management has been drawn to misleading information being circulated over the accreditation status of some programmes being offered by the university.

“These rumours have it that History and International Relations, Medical Laboratory Science, Biochemistry, and Science Laboratory Technology, have not been accredited by NUC and are therefore not certified to be taught in the institution.

“The management wishes to state categorically that the above mentioned programmes are fully accredited.

“The accreditation status still subsists at the very least until the next round of accreditation exercises,” Abdullahi said.

The statement advised the general public to disregard the false information in its entirety as it was a complete misrepresentation of the facts.

It said JAMB’s approval for the university to admit candidates into these programmes in the current admission exercise was an attestation of the status of the courses.