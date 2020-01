Residents of Jos are lamenting the prevailing biting cold that has befallen the city, saying the weather condition is disrupting their routine activities.

Reports said temperature in the town has dropped to an average of 11 degrees Celsius in the evening but rises to about 19 degrees in the afternoon.

Some of the residents complained that the cold weather had disrupted their routine activities as they spent long hours indoors.

Mr John Emeka, a student, said it was difficult for him getting out of bed and preparing for his outings.

“As you can see, I am wearing a sweater and a very thick jacket and also tying a scarf on my head, hand gloves and socks to keep myself warm, having stayed indoors for many hours,‘’ Emeka said.

Similarly, Mrs Annette Akpan, said she resorted to wearing “cold breakers” to shield herself from the adverse weather condition and advised fellow residents to do likewise so as not to break down.

Mrs Ngozi Peters, a trader at Terminus Market, said the inclement weather had compelled her to open her shop late in the morning.

“This cold is too severe and that is why I stay indoors for many hours before setting out to the market; my health first before any other thing,” Peters said.

According to sources, the cold weather had pushed prices of fairly used sweaters and jackets to as much as N2000 and N2500, as against N500 and N600 prior to the cold condition.

Musa Adamu, a dealer in second-hand sweaters, blamed the price increase on the high demand for the wears because of the cold.