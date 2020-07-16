



The immediate past managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, has narrated how she was rescued from heavily armed policemen who wanted to arrest her without a warrant of arrest.

Nunieh, who spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the heavily armed policemen tried breaking the security door to her residence before the governor came in and ordered them out of her premises.

The former NDDC MD explained that she had earlier called the governor to inform him about the invasion of her residence by policemen, adding that Wike came to her rescue at the point the policemen were still trying to pull down the security door leading to her room.





She said, “They (policemen) started trying to break the security door. Because it was a security door, they spent time to try to break the door.

“Before, I asked them of their warrant of arrest and they said they didn’t have any. I then said I cannot go with any of the policemen. I need to see the warrant of arrest. We are not in a banana republic.

“So, my governor came and sent them out; and said why would they come to arrest a woman like an armed robber? My governor told them that they should leave the compound. I am safely here with my governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.”

She added that she was preparing to go to Abuja to give her submission to the House of Reps Committee before the police raided her house.