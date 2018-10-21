The Chief Executive Officer of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, has identified ethnicity as the greatest impediment facing the country’s cohesion and transformation, saying that has prevented quality leaders, to emerge in Nigeria.

Momoh lamented that efforts of the Federal Government at promoting unity and national integration that led to the creation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), unity schools, Federal Character Commission principle and state creation, have not yielded desired results.

He stated this in the paper entitled: Deconstructing the Nigerian Problem as a Panacea for National Transformation, which he presented yesterday at the 2018 convocation lecture of the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

Also, Founder, ABUAD, Prof. Afe Babalola, said the country is faced with unemployment crisis “because graduates only think of getting employment with their certificates instead of thinking of what they can do on their own.”

“Nigeria is a country of nations, with diverse interests and people, so the only thing that can bridge the gap is functional education. If we can have three or four schools like ABUAD, Nigeria will be better for it”, Babalola added