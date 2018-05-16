The Federal Government has warned the umbrella body of medical doctors, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to desist from taking interest in what does not concern it, particularly the strike by healthcare workers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in a statement, on Tuesday, frowned at media reports by the executives of the NMA, wherein it took meddlesome interloping in the ongoing negotiations with the striking Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

Ngige reminded them that in trade unionism, such meddlesomeness arising from an unhealthy inter-union rivalry will adversely put pressure on social dialogue mechanism, clog the wheel of progress and retard the return of industrial harmony in the entire health sector.

He requested that NMA desist from further interference in the ongoing negotiation and stop threatening Federal Government, as it is firmly resolved to achieve a lasting industrial peace in all sectors without prejudice to perceived group interests.

He, however, appealed to JOHESU to call off its strike as the CONHESS table that corresponds with the 2014 CONMESS adjustment with the medical doctors has been appropriately addressed by the National Salary Income and Wages Commission and given as an offer in the spirit of equity.