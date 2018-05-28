The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has resolved that it would continue the nationwide strike in spite of court judgement that ordered the suspension of the strike.

The decision of the NEC received massive support from the states and zonal leaders of the union who gathered in Abuja, on Monday, for emergency meeting called by the NEC.

JOHESU President, Comrade Biobebelemoye Josiah, at the meeting, briefed members on the success made, thus far, in their discussion with the government particularly at the recent meeting, where the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, threatened to proscribe JOHESU if it fail to comply with National Industrial Court (NIC) judgement that ordered them to resume duties immediately.

He said that the union members have agreed that its legal team should approach the court of appeal on the matter.

He insisted that its members have vowed not to succumb to the blackmail or intimidation by either the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) or the government, including the threat of proscription.

He said: “Our request is a genuine one and the government is aware of it. But, perhaps, they have deliberately disregarded it. However, we will continue to press until our demands are met.

He encouraged the unions members to endure the discomfort and persevere until success is achieved.