Residents in Zamfara are enjoying normal healthcare services in state-owned medical facilities as JOHESU members in the state were yet to join the ongoing strike directed by its national secretariat.

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) workers embarked on a nationwide strike about a month ago demanding for improved welfare and work tools in public health facilities.

A news correspondent monitoring the situation reports that the industrial action in the state only affected the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, as it was the only federal medical facility in the state.

However, the union recently called on members working in state-owned health care facilities to join the strike in solidarity.

According to the branch Chairman of JOHESU at the FMC Gusau, Mr Isah Bala, the call for members working with state-owned hospitals was to make the strike more effective.

Bala explained that the involvement of members from the state-owned medical facilities would exert more pressure on the government to respond to the needs of the union.

He maintained that JOHESU members working in the state medical facilities and that of the federal government were all health workers striking for common goals.

He attributed the poor compliance in the state to communication gap and lack of enlightenment among the members.

None of the state medical facilities had joined the industrial action as directed by the national body of the union.

The major hospitals in the state capital are all providing full medical and healthcare services as they continue to record a high number of patients as a result of disruption of services at the FMC Gusau.