The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) says the impression by members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) that the nation’s public hospitals were completely paralyzed because of their strike action is false.

A statement signed by the association’s National President, Prof. Ngim Ngim and its Secretary General, Dr Affiong Ibanga, made available to newsmen in Calabar on Friday, said it was propaganda and that medical doctors were still rendering medical services to the general public including the striking workers.

The association alleged that members of the striking union had unsuccessfully attempted, to paralyze the health sector in order to force the government to give into their “undeserved and unjustifiable demands of pay parity with the medical doctors.”

MDCAN, however, said it recognized the right of workers to negotiate terms of compensation with their employers to enhance their wages and salaries.

“The Federal Government is strongly advised to take into consideration the internationally recognized practice of relativity in wages of professionals in the health sector. This is not peculiar to Nigeria. Relativity must be regarded by the government as sacrosanct in their negotiations with the striking health workers.

“Consultants and indeed all medical doctors in the country will not accept any decision that further erodes the existing relativity in salaries and wages, for which there is an extant agreement.

“Medical doctors had in the spirit of comradeship and carrying along other health workers accepted a much lower relativity ratio than what was previously obtainable in the country and worldwide,” they said.

The association advised the Federal Government to implement the Yayale Ahmed committee report on resolution of inter-professional disharmony in the health sector with a view to put an to the crisis in the health sector.

The association also frowned at the physical assault of doctors by members of JOHESU and locking up some parts of the hospitals and taking the keys away.

The association appealed to members of JOHESU to suspend their strike with a view to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted health care delivery to the citizens.

While commending medical doctors, consultants and others for rendering services during this period, the association expressed confidence in the ability of Prof. Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, in resolving the crisis in the health sector.