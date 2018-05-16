The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Ondo State, yesterday, described the demand of the striking members of Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, as frivolous, absurd and not obtainable anywhere in the world.

It further said that the strike which had paralysed medical activities across the country was uncalled for.

This came as the NMA in Ogun State berated the national body of JOHESU for directing states and local government health workers to join the ongoing strike.

State Chairman of NMA in Ondo, Dr. Zacharia Gbelela, who said the strike was not in the interest of Nigeria, said there is nowhere in the world where medical doctors’ pay is at par with other allied professionals.

His words: “It was said that such demand is not feasible based on the quantum of work input by individual players in the health sector.

“If we are to go by numbers of weeks imputed by an individual health worker in training, there’s no way we can get to be equal. Averagely to become a medical doctor, 297 weeks are required, while others put in an average of 148 weeks.

“We appeal to JOHESU members in the state not to overstress the goodwill of the state government in ensuring payment of workers particularly the health workers.”

Also, the Acting Chairman of NMA in Ogun State, Dr. Abikoye Peters, who made the position of his branch known, described the demands of the union as unlawful.

His words: “Strikes should be an instrument of bargaining when all other means of getting attention has failed. When a union is pushed into calling a strike, the above qualities should be the guiding principles. A union whose headship is boasting of wrecking havoc with strike has failed to demonstrate empathy and are far beyond the bounds of true patriotism.

“Directing states and local government health workers to join the strike, calls for concern especially in estimating the real motive behind the exercise. Strike in the health industry is associated with irreparable loss of lives. On its merit, this is enough to call for caution while the strike lasts”, Abikoye stated in the statement.”