The Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, has employed ad hoc staff to augment the gaps create by the ongoing nationwide JOHESU strike.

Arikawe Adeolu, the branch President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), FMC Jabi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Adeolu explained that the management of the hospital engaged the temporary workers to assist medical doctors in carrying out their duties in all departments of the centre.

He noted that the engagement of the ad hoc staff became necessary because of the protracted industrial action by members of the Joint Union of Health Workers (JOHESU).

The NARD leader said that the 80 per cent of services in the hospital were going on despite of ongoing JOHESU strike.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the hospital reports that the doctors and ad hoc staff were seen attending patients.

Mr Adeolu advised other hospitals in the country to emulate the initiative of FMC Jabi by employing ad hoc staff so as to address the challenge of continued over stretching of medical personnel in public hospitals.

“The management of the hospital should be commended for engagement of ad hoc staff to assist the doctors in carrying out their duties.

“But the number of staff is not enough evidenced by the increased working hours and work load on the doctors, this is necessary to counter the effect of the strike on the public,’’ he said.

He called on the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and National Association of Residence Doctors (NARD) to be proactive and reactive.

The local NARD president said that they should sustain their media sensitisation of the general public to prevent JOHESU from telling, what he said were, more lies.

Mr Adeolu added that NMA should engage media consultant that would continue to enlighten the general public on the role of medical doctors and true state of affairs on the health sector even beyond the strike.

He said that the doctors at FMC Jabi were strongly in support of NMA and NARD on their stand over the JOHESU strike.

However, Mr Adeola noted that the ongoing strike was adversely affecting the health sector.