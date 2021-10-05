JOHESU seeks resolution of dispute over salary structure

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has said it expects the federal government to resolve once and for all the tortuous issue of adjustment of CONHESS salary structure involving its members.

The union regretted that the CONHESS adjustment has lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost 8 years) now.

A communiqué issued at the end of the expanded National Executive Council meeting of JOHESU held on October 4, 2021, via zoom and physical attendance, at the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) National Secretariat in Abuja, said the union wants to give the federal government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands, especially in the area of adjustment of CONHESS.

The communiqué signed by the acting National Chairman of JOHESU, Mr Matthew Ajorutu, said the leadership of JOHESU had reasoned that “it was necessary to give the federal government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands of JOHESU especially in the area of adjustment of CONHESS as it was done with CONMESS, while also showing evidence-based data of the circularisation of the redress of all highlighted service delivery challenges peculiar to members of JOHESU”.

However, the communiqué said JOHESU lauded the federal government for the marginal paradigm shift in resolving some of its demands, particularly as it relates to the ongoing payment of outstanding COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance.

According to the communiqué, “In a bid to avoid an endless circus show, the leadership of JOHESU needs to make it unambiguously clear that the meeting with the federal government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, will be the ultimate litmus test to evaluate the seriousness of the federal government to resolve once and for all, the tortuous subject matter of adjustment of CONHESS which has lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost 8 years) now and also determine the depth of industrial harmony in the health sector.

“Finally, NEC-in-Session unanimously adopts a resolution to put on hold the notice of strike action due to expire mid-night today, 4th October 2021 and wait for the outcome of the meeting with the federal government on 6th October 2021 before issuing a fresh notice of fifteen days.”