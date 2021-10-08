JOHESU: Nigerian government appoints seven-man panel to resolve dispute over salary structure

The federal government has set up a seven-man technical committee to fine-tune adjustments in the new Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for members of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA).

CONHESS salary scale applies to health sector workers which include nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, medical laboratory scientists, and radiographers.

Membership of the committee comprises of two representatives of JOHESU and one representative each of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Budget Office, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FML&E), Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSOF), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The setting up of the committee came just as JOHESU has decided to withhold its industrial action, which would have commenced this week, pending the outcome of the committee’s meeting.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of JOHESU, Josiah Biobelemoye in Abuja yesterday, the union said it was necessary to give the government the benefit of doubt in the implementation of CONHESS.

"JOHESU leadership reviewed the totality of the meeting of October 6, 2021, at the instance of the federal government team which was graced by JOHESU/AHPA leadership.

“After a thorough evaluation of the meeting, JOHESU/AHPA resolved as follows: we applaud the decision of the meeting to guarantee the participation of all the five Trade Unions and AHPA at the sessions relating to matters pertaining to Adjustment of CONHESS, noting with strong emphasis that this guarantees the laudable spirit of participatory industrial democracy.

