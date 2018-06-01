Members of the Joint Health Sector Union at the Federal Medical Centre Birnin-Kudu, Jigawa, are yet to resume work, in spite of the suspension of their 45-day-old strike on Friday.

When the News Agency of Nigeria visited the Centre on Friday, chairman of JOHESU in the hospital, Hamza Abdurrahman, and the Managing Director of the Centre, Prof. Idris Suleiman, were unavailable to comment on the situation.

The few members of staff on ground, who did not want their names not mentioned, said that they only got the directives to resume work on Thursday.

They however disclosed that since they started the strike about 45 days ago, their salary had not been paid.

They therefore appealed to the Industrial Court to mediate and facilitate the payment of their salary.

NAN reports that health workers serving in Jigawa state-owned health facilities, did not join the strike.