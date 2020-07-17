



Health workers, under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Unions, Akwa Ibom State chapter, on Thursday described the threat by the state government to sack them as empty and without substance.

The state government had on Wednesday ordered the health workers, who had embarked on an indefinite strike, to return to their duty posts or risk being sacked.

But in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Patrick Odu; the Chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Godwin Archibong; and the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, Aniebiet Abasi Obot, the unions called on their members to ignore the government threat and continue to stay at home until their demands were met.





The statement partly read, “JOHESU views the call on our members to resume duty as an empty threat, without substance.

“We also view the call as a deliberate act of provocation by alleging that JOHESU was sponsored by political detractors to vandalise health care facilities in the state.

“The unions therefore wish to ask the information commissioner, was it the political detractors that asked government not to implement the Consolidated Health Structure for health workers since 2009 till date?”